Prudential PLC Has $89.55 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,861,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,377,725 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Prudential PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF worth $89,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 438.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EWH traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $21.56. The company had a trading volume of 142,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,128,665. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $28.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.10.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.