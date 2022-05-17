Prudential PLC Has $9.08 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,685 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $9,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,705,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,908 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,261,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,674 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,317,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 306.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 745,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,654,000 after acquiring an additional 561,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Zoetis by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,416,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,919,000 after acquiring an additional 498,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.33. 36,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,497,360. The stock has a market cap of $78.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.27 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total transaction of $1,922,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $6,149,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,557 shares of company stock worth $9,589,496 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ZTS. Citigroup cut their target price on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.29.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

