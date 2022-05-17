Prudential PLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 341,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 111,883 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned about 0.54% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $8,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 90,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 372,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,247,000 after purchasing an additional 23,144 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 153.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 350,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after purchasing an additional 212,397 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 11,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 176,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 16,527 shares during the period. 40.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Australia ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.09. The stock had a trading volume of 486,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,674,653. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.40 and its 200 day moving average is $24.88. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a twelve month low of $22.19 and a twelve month high of $27.43.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.