Prudential PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,436 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $14,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,065,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,596,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,250.00 price target on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $956.97.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $913.26, for a total transaction of $1,141,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total transaction of $2,855,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 418,251 shares of company stock worth $374,394,436. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $30.49 on Tuesday, reaching $754.86. The stock had a trading volume of 917,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,889,284. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $937.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $977.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $546.98 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The company has a market capitalization of $782.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.11.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

