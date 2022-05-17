Prudential PLC Raises Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Prudential PLC increased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,473 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,627 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Target were worth $12,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth $162,042,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Target by 34.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,101,878 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $480,847,000 after buying an additional 536,364 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Target by 7.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,275,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,664,313,000 after buying an additional 485,927 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 112.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 611,716 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $139,942,000 after buying an additional 324,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Target by 10.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $764,931,000 after buying an additional 305,955 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TGT traded down $5.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.88. The stock had a trading volume of 407,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,434,907. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.97. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $184.00 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $99.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.94.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The firm had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.23.

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,500 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $2,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,422,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

