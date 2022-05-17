Prudential PLC Sells 255,196 Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Prudential PLC lessened its stake in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 972,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 255,196 shares during the quarter. Ternium makes up approximately 0.6% of Prudential PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Prudential PLC owned 0.49% of Ternium worth $42,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TX. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ternium by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,947,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,260 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Ternium by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,514,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,077,000 after acquiring an additional 525,413 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ternium by 400.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 519,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,589,000 after acquiring an additional 415,425 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Ternium by 1,516.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 411,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,391,000 after acquiring an additional 385,696 shares during the period. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP bought a new stake in Ternium during the 4th quarter valued at $13,828,000. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ternium from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ternium in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Ternium from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ternium presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

Shares of Ternium stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.55. The stock had a trading volume of 8,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,733. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56. Ternium S.A. has a 12 month low of $32.46 and a 12 month high of $56.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.16 and its 200 day moving average is $42.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $1.03. Ternium had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 34.27%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ternium S.A. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Ternium’s previous annual dividend of $0.80. This represents a yield of 5.9%. Ternium’s payout ratio is 8.84%.

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

