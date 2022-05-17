PUBLISH Reaches Market Cap of $4.42 Million (NEWS)

PUBLISH (NEWS) traded up 23.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 17th. PUBLISH has a market capitalization of $4.42 million and approximately $89,548.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PUBLISH has traded up 13.3% against the dollar. One PUBLISH coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,445.39 or 0.99934944 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003289 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002400 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00105354 BTC.

PUBLISH Profile

PUBLISH is a coin. Its launch date was October 18th, 2020. PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,387,431 coins. The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PUBLISH’s official website is publishprotocol.io . PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @PUBLISH_Inc and its Facebook page is accessible here . PUBLISH’s official message board is medium.com/publishprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoNewsNet is a Crypto-news platform. It provides users with information related to the Cryptosphere. NewsTokens, formerly CryptoNewsNet (NEWS), is the ERC-20 Ethereum-based native token of the CryptoNewsNet platform. CryptoNewsNet plans to expand the news site to have more features including the following: NFT Reward system that will be distributed to people that share and post most content. A membership that will include exclusive content such as podcasts and articles not on the main site. “

