Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Shares Bought by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,649 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Purple Innovation were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRPL. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,362,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,233,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,051,000 after buying an additional 1,627,651 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,784,000. Stony Point Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 503,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,579,000 after buying an additional 234,113 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 114,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period.

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 1,460,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $10,190,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 3,910,545 shares of company stock worth $27,405,750 in the last ninety days. 35.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Purple Innovation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Purple Innovation from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Purple Innovation from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.36.

NASDAQ PRPL opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.99 and a twelve month high of $33.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.84.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.11. Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 23.87% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $143.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, weighted blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

