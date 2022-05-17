QCM Cayman Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 15,439 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCEL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,638,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,600,293 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,776,000 after acquiring an additional 760,932 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,134,068 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,297,000 after acquiring an additional 640,548 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,494,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,635,320 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,904,000 after acquiring an additional 400,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.67.

NASDAQ FCEL traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $3.73. The stock had a trading volume of 19,030,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,882,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 5.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.06. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $12.62. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 4.36.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $31.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.27 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.95% and a negative net margin of 110.65%. FuelCell Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

