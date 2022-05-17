QCM Cayman Ltd. Acquires Shares of 332 SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 332 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 987.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 51 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SIVB shares. Argus upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $685.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $935.00 to $769.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $746.53.

SIVB traded up $15.84 on Tuesday, hitting $447.99. 587,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,596. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $422.74 and a twelve month high of $763.22. The company has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $523.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $617.58.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $2.55. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.03 EPS. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 34.86 EPS for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 269 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.58, for a total transaction of $162,363.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total value of $252,015.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,147,145.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,360 shares of company stock valued at $4,857,395 over the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

