QCM Cayman Ltd. Acquires Shares of 730 Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BURL. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 30.6% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,729,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,930,000 after buying an additional 639,747 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 6.8% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,580,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,041,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 1.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,365,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,144,000 after purchasing an additional 25,335 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 974,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,143,000 after purchasing an additional 10,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 689,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,078,000 after purchasing an additional 110,907 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BURL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $303.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.48.

BURL traded up $2.38 on Tuesday, hitting $174.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,206,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,067. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.35 and a 1-year high of $357.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by ($0.69). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 85.14% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

