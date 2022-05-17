QCM Cayman Ltd. Buys Shares of 725 iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF accounts for 1.7% of QCM Cayman Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IGV. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF stock traded up $4.77 on Tuesday, hitting $277.91. 1,138,775 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $318.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.84. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 52 week low of $123.69 and a 52 week high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

