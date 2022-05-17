QCM Cayman Ltd. Invests $512,000 in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000. Chipotle Mexican Grill accounts for 3.1% of QCM Cayman Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,926.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,920.00 to $1,903.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,948.82.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

CMG stock traded up $22.99 on Tuesday, hitting $1,322.06. The company had a trading volume of 170,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,033. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,242.71 and a 12-month high of $1,958.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,501.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,573.47. The stock has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 32.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

