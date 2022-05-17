QCM Cayman Ltd. Makes New $334,000 Investment in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000. monday.com accounts for about 2.0% of QCM Cayman Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in monday.com during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in monday.com during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in monday.com during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in monday.com by 3,483.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in monday.com by 257.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

MNDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on monday.com from $390.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on monday.com from $430.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on monday.com to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on monday.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.86.

Shares of MNDY stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.88. The stock had a trading volume of 690,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,624. monday.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $87.05 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.17 and its 200 day moving average is $221.92.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.31 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 41.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 83.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post -5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

