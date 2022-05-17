QCM Cayman Ltd. Makes New $40,000 Investment in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS)

QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 53.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 9,318 shares in the last quarter. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABUS traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $2.41. 1,090,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,168,504. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.18. Arbutus Biopharma Co. has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $6.50.

Arbutus Biopharma ( NASDAQ:ABUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 271.57% and a negative net margin of 352.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABUS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Arbutus Biopharma from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arbutus Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc) delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

