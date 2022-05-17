QCM Cayman Ltd. Takes $205,000 Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VK Services LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash in the third quarter worth about $423,300,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 11.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,189,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,171 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 218.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,660,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,925 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,728,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,339,000 after acquiring an additional 905,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 1,119.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 601,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,794,000 after acquiring an additional 551,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $142.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.
DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $345,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,656 shares in the company, valued at $6,188,057.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.17, for a total transaction of $9,613,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 433,322 shares of company stock valued at $44,968,651 over the last 90 days. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
DoorDash Company Profile (Get Rating)
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.
