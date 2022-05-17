Quant (QNT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $892.59 Million

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Quant has a total market capitalization of $892.59 million and approximately $48.41 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quant coin can currently be purchased for $73.93 or 0.00244864 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Quant has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quant Profile

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official website is quant.network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

