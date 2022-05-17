Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA) Short Interest Update

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a decrease of 36.7% from the April 15th total of 42,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crestline Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition by 5.9% in the third quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 54,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $576,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,710,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Quantum FinTech Acquisition by 462.5% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in Quantum FinTech Acquisition by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 336,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QFTA stock remained flat at $$9.85 on Monday. 6 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,510. Quantum FinTech Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.88.

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

