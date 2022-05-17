Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires New Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 216,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,973,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in FOX by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,003,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,745,000 after purchasing an additional 35,636 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in FOX by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in FOX by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 323,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,920,000 after purchasing an additional 60,705 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in FOX by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,315,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,555,000 after purchasing an additional 254,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in FOX by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 56,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 23,677 shares in the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of FOX to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $33.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $31.35 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.93.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 8.33%. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

FOX Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.