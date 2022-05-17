Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,680 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.20% of Jackson Financial worth $7,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth $2,563,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth $49,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth $9,326,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth $1,154,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter worth $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 217,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $8,700,788.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,090,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JXN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Jackson Financial from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

NYSE JXN opened at $33.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.60. Jackson Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.03 and a twelve month high of $47.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.31.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by ($0.91). Jackson Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is 8.74%.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

