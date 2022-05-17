Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys 114,399 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 404.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 142,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,399 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $7,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNY. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 72.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 125,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 52,816 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Sanofi by 23.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 137,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,638,000 after purchasing an additional 25,982 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Sanofi by 26.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 11.7% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sanofi by 68.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

SNY opened at $52.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $58.10. The company has a market capitalization of $132.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.53.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a $1.7968 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is presently 42.07%.

SNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Sanofi from €80.00 ($83.33) to €85.00 ($88.54) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sanofi from €90.00 ($93.75) to €105.00 ($109.38) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sanofi from €110.00 ($114.58) to €112.00 ($116.67) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Sanofi from €96.00 ($100.00) to €105.00 ($109.38) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.86.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

