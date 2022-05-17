Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 80.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,713 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.09% of Lithia Motors worth $7,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $297.59 on Tuesday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $272.20 and a fifty-two week high of $387.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $305.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $2.33. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 43.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 4.00%.

LAD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $362.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.43.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.03, for a total value of $80,257.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP George N. Hines sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.09, for a total transaction of $624,423.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

