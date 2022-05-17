Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Increases Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 132.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 82,512 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.18% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $6,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AJRD. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 812.8% in the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 932,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,585,000 after buying an additional 829,984 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1,514.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 474,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,644,000 after buying an additional 444,688 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,396,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,286,000 after buying an additional 382,237 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC increased its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 54.4% in the third quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,046,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,555,000 after buying an additional 368,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 556,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,023,000 after buying an additional 221,585 shares during the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Shares of AJRD stock opened at $39.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.51. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.47 and a 52 week high of $49.84. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.48.

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $511.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.20 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 6.96%. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AJRD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

In other news, CFO Daniel L. Boehle sold 12,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $506,905.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,636.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Profile (Get Rating)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.