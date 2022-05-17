Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Lowers Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 149,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,784 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $6,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACGL opened at $46.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.10 and its 200 day moving average is $45.54. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $36.53 and a fifty-two week high of $50.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.03). Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.23 per share, for a total transaction of $38,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $572,592.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

ACGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

