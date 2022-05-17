Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $8.37 Million Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 115,695 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $8,365,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.13% of Prosperity Bancshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,545,000 after buying an additional 17,225 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,962,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,184,000 after acquiring an additional 47,860 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,495,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.00 per share, with a total value of $134,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $134,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

PB opened at $67.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.43. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.40 and a twelve month high of $80.46.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 43.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 37.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PB shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

