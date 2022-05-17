Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 84,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,854,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.19% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RPV. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Southern Wealth Management LLP acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $81.98 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52 week low of $71.70 and a 52 week high of $88.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.57.

