Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Quest Diagnostics accounts for about 0.6% of Fort L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,456,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 277,542 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $842,087.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $347,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGX traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $135.39. 960,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,055. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $125.77 and a 12 month high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 17.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.92.

Quest Diagnostics Profile (Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.