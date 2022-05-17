Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.18), Fidelity Earnings reports. Quest Resource had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

Quest Resource stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.21. 19,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,799. The firm has a market cap of $99.25 million, a P/E ratio of 65.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Quest Resource has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $8.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.18.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QRHC. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quest Resource in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Quest Resource in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quest Resource in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quest Resource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quest Resource in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Resource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.69.

In other news, major shareholder Barry M. Kitt bought 36,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.51 per share, with a total value of $203,093.09. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,464,969 shares in the company, valued at $13,581,979.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 44,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $219,946.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,151,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,640,198.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 133,911 shares of company stock valued at $721,806 over the last 90 days. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QRHC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Quest Resource by 14.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,040 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Quest Resource by 33.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 24,639 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Quest Resource by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 26,623 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Resource

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

