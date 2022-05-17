Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.18), Fidelity Earnings reports. Quest Resource had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 1.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

NASDAQ QRHC traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,799. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.36. Quest Resource has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.18.

QRHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quest Resource in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Quest Resource in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on Quest Resource in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quest Resource in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Quest Resource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.69.

In other news, major shareholder Barry M. Kitt bought 36,859 shares of Quest Resource stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.51 per share, with a total value of $203,093.09. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,464,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,581,979.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 44,887 shares of Quest Resource stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $219,946.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,151,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,640,198.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 133,911 shares of company stock valued at $721,806 in the last ninety days. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QRHC. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Resource in the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 76.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 35,744 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 33.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 24,639 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Resource in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 14.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. 41.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

