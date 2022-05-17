Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on QDEL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded Quidel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Get Quidel alerts:

In other news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $173,224.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Quidel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quidel during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Quidel by 4,883.3% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quidel during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quidel during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Quidel stock traded down $2.54 on Monday, hitting $98.06. The stock had a trading volume of 418,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,409. Quidel has a 52-week low of $88.05 and a 52-week high of $180.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.53.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $11.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.17 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.05 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 56.46% and a net margin of 43.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 167.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Quidel will post 16.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Quidel (Get Rating)

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.