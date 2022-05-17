Quilter plc (OTCMKTS:QUILF) Short Interest Update

Quilter plc (OTCMKTS:QUILF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 272,700 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the April 15th total of 220,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

QUILF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Quilter in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.22) price objective (down previously from GBX 190 ($2.34)) on shares of Quilter in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Quilter in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

OTCMKTS:QUILF remained flat at $$1.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.99. Quilter has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $2.05.

Quilter shares are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, May 19th. The 6-7 reverse split was announced on Thursday, May 19th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, May 19th.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

