QUIZ (LON:QUIZ) Shares Down 5.6%

QUIZ plc (LON:QUIZ – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10.51 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.53 ($0.13). 133,562 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 213,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.15 ($0.14).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 12.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of £13.08 million and a P/E ratio of -1.81.

About QUIZ (LON:QUIZ)

QUIZ plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design and retailing of clothes, footwear, and accessories under the QUIZ brand name. The company offers occasion wear and dressy casual wear primarily for 16 to 35 years old females. As of March 31, 2021, it operated through 61 standalone stores and 119 concessions in the United Kingdom; 5 standalone stores and 15 concessions in the Republic of Ireland; three standalone stores in Spain; 76 international franchise stores and wholesale partners in 19 countries; and ecommerce websites, as well as third party online partners and wholesale.

