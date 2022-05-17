QUIZ (LON:QUIZ) Shares Down 5.6%

QUIZ plc (LON:QUIZ – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10.51 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.53 ($0.13). 133,562 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 213,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.15 ($0.14).
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 12.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of £13.08 million and a P/E ratio of -1.81.
About QUIZ (LON:QUIZ)
Featured Stories
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
- Concentrix: High Debt and Struggling Margins
- Recession Fears Mount After Weak Manufacturing Data
- WD-40 Stock is Ready to Coil like a Piston
- CarMax Stock is Poised to Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for QUIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.