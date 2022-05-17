Radio Caca (RACA) Market Cap Reaches $399.53 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 17th. One Radio Caca coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 33.5% against the dollar. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $399.53 million and approximately $33.75 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003319 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.93 or 0.00514772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00035986 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55,380.15 or 1.84008875 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00008711 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Radio Caca Coin Profile

Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 coins and its circulating supply is 306,887,160,390 coins. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT . Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Radio Caca Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.