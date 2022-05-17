Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,059 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 311.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 48.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 89.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDAY. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.69.

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 1,225 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $76,550.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,811 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $95,964.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 112,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,986,651.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,251 shares of company stock worth $1,126,494. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDAY opened at $54.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.93 and a 12-month high of $130.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.71 and a beta of 1.51.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 7.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

