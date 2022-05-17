Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $3,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLT opened at $226.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $244.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.83. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.78 and a 52-week high of $282.02.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.12. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The company had revenue of $789.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. FLEETCOR Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FLT. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.71.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

