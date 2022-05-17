Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 22,444 Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) by 87.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,444 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENTA stock opened at $48.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.76. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $40.37 and a one year high of $102.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.20). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.68% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.09) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.88.

In other news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 50,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $3,601,317.57. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,767.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $406,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,683 shares of company stock worth $8,084,777 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

