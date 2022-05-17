Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 46,401 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 123.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 46,401 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $3,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 238.1% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 977 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in Twitter by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,185 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TWTR. Wedbush boosted their price target on Twitter from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.55.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total transaction of $239,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 720,858 shares in the company, valued at $34,493,055.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Bruce Falck sold 20,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $981,173.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,926,206.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,764 shares of company stock worth $2,511,071 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWTR opened at $37.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.33. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 162.57 and a beta of 0.56. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $73.34.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.87. Twitter had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Twitter declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the social networking company to reacquire up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

