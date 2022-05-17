Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,388 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $3,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 194,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $58,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $264,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,250 shares of company stock worth $1,456,778 over the last ninety days. 25.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DBX shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

DBX stock opened at $20.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.89. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.76.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $562.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.09 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 146.35% and a net margin of 16.66%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

