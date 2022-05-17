Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $2.94 Million Stock Holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. 65.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CACC opened at $591.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $549.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $586.22. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12 month low of $381.93 and a 12 month high of $703.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 21.07, a quick ratio of 21.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $13.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.30 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $455.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.64 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 44.07% and a net margin of 52.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 50.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CACC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $582.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $440.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $468.80.

In other news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 14,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.29, for a total value of $8,602,623.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,831 shares in the company, valued at $25,741,507.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

