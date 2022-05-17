Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $3.33 Million Stock Position in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) by 121.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 362,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198,865 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altimmune were worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Altimmune by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Altimmune by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Altimmune by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Altimmune by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its position in Altimmune by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 711,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALT has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley cut their price target on Altimmune from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Altimmune to $27.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.16.

In other Altimmune news, insider Matthew Scott Harris sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $225,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALT opened at $4.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.68. Altimmune, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46. The company has a market capitalization of $207.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.45.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,819.11% and a negative return on equity of 43.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altimmune, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

