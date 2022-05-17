Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $3.44 Million Stock Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 305.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in SEI Investments by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 851 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $54.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.94 and its 200-day moving average is $59.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.19. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $52.84 and a 52 week high of $65.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36. SEI Investments had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $581.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SEIC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SEI Investments from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.80.

SEI Investments Profile (Get Rating)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.