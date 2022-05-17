Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $3.70 Million Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 73.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,152 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEEV. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 46.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,796,000 after purchasing an additional 27,215 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 75.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 146,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,349,000 after purchasing an additional 63,115 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 360,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,775,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,051,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,939,000 after buying an additional 138,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Veeva Systems by 15.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,853,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares during the period.

Shares of VEEV opened at $162.27 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.57 and a 52-week high of $343.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.85.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.98 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 23.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $345.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.58.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $4,142,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,555.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $2,354,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

