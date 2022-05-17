Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 8,008 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 145,837 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 8,008 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMX. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in América Móvil by 29.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,489 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in América Móvil during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in América Móvil by 6,338.8% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,155 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in América Móvil by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,831 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. 6.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get América Móvil alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMX opened at $19.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.47. The stock has a market cap of $62.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $22.60.

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. América Móvil had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 23.57%. The firm had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMX shares. Barclays upped their price objective on América Móvil from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised América Móvil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut América Móvil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com cut América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

América Móvil Company Profile (Get Rating)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.