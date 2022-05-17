Raydium Price Hits $1.24 on Top Exchanges (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded down 23.5% against the US dollar. One Raydium coin can now be purchased for about $1.24 or 0.00004151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Raydium has a total market cap of $132.45 million and $29.70 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Raydium alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $155.80 or 0.00521270 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00036088 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,990.48 or 1.70601964 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008609 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,996 coins and its circulating supply is 106,748,731 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.