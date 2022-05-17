Raymond James Trims Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Target Price to $72.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

AEM has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$99.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.23.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $51.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.74. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $74.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.90%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 476 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 764.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 510 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

