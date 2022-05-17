Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) was up 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.67 and last traded at $27.31. Approximately 4,034 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 526,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.27.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RETA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.13.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.94. The stock has a market cap of $999.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.23. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,650.72% and a negative return on equity of 137.52%. The company had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.86) earnings per share. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RETA. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 930.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6,360.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

