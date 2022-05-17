Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Declares $0.19 Monthly Dividend

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th.
Reaves Utility Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of UTG opened at $32.89 on Tuesday. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 12 month low of $30.76 and a 12 month high of $36.50.
Reaves Utility Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.
