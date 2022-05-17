Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Declares $0.19 Monthly Dividend

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th.

Reaves Utility Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of UTG opened at $32.89 on Tuesday. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 12 month low of $30.76 and a 12 month high of $36.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 126,193 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,869 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 8,593 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $611,000. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 17,249 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,699 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

