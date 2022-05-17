Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for LondonMetric Property (LMP)

LondonMetric Property (LON: LMP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/13/2022 – LondonMetric Property had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 305 ($3.76) price target on the stock.

5/11/2022 – LondonMetric Property had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

5/9/2022 – LondonMetric Property had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 320 ($3.94) price target on the stock.

5/5/2022 – LondonMetric Property had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 280 ($3.45) price target on the stock.

4/29/2022 – LondonMetric Property had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 320 ($3.94) price target on the stock.

4/19/2022 – LondonMetric Property had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 320 ($3.94) price target on the stock.

4/12/2022 – LondonMetric Property had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 325 ($4.01) price target on the stock.

4/5/2022 – LondonMetric Property had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 320 ($3.94) price target on the stock.

3/24/2022 – LondonMetric Property had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 325 ($4.01) price target on the stock.

3/21/2022 – LondonMetric Property had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 320 ($3.94) price target on the stock.

Shares of LMP stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 244.40 ($3.01). 2,469,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,790,240. LondonMetric Property Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 224.60 ($2.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 287.20 ($3.54). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 265.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 267.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.40 billion and a PE ratio of 5.22.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.19%.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

