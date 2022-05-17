Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG) Short Interest Down 29.5% in April

Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 29.5% from the April 15th total of 7,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Recharge Acquisition by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,276,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,636,000 after acquiring an additional 301,799 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Recharge Acquisition by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 886,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after purchasing an additional 117,293 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Recharge Acquisition by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 826,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,183,000 after purchasing an additional 455,431 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Recharge Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,185,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its stake in shares of Recharge Acquisition by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 300,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 32,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Recharge Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ RCHG traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $9.96. 355,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,049. Recharge Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average of $9.93.

Recharge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Recharge Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recharge Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.