RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) Shares Down 4.1%

May 17th, 2022

RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUTGet Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.70. 99,182 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 150% from the average session volume of 39,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.73.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.85. The company has a market cap of C$63.56 million and a PE ratio of 41.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.14, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.35.

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$10.42 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that RediShred Capital Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

RediShred Capital Company Profile (CVE:KUT)

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates the Proshred brand and business platform in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred trademark; operates in corporate shredding businesses; and supports the franchises.

