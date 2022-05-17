RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) Shares Down 4.1%

RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.70. 99,182 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 150% from the average session volume of 39,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.73.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.85. The company has a market cap of C$63.56 million and a PE ratio of 41.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.14, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Get RediShred Capital alerts:

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$10.42 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that RediShred Capital Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates the Proshred brand and business platform in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred trademark; operates in corporate shredding businesses; and supports the franchises.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RediShred Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RediShred Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.